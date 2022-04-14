NFTBooks (NFTBS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into NFTBooks (NFTBS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

NFTBooks (NFTBS) Information

NFTBooks will create a platform for all book lovers to access and use the system easily. One of our strongest obligations is to create a platform so simple and easy to use and access that not only crypto literates will understand, but for everyone to operate. Not only smartphones, tablets, computers, but any device that can open NFTBooks application will be able to access and use our platform. We will be able to develop low-cost devices that have the simplest components (e.g., Atmel AVR32) but still have access to NFTBooks to take advantage of reuse in reading. This could make the coverage of NFTBooks better than the original book. Head Office: Level 8, 25 Restwell Street, Bankstown, NSW, 2200, Australia. Telephone: +61 2 9709 5070

Official Website:
https://nftbooks.info/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for NFTBooks (NFTBS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 24.79K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 54.18T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 45.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
NFTBooks (NFTBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of NFTBooks (NFTBS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NFTBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NFTBS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NFTBS's tokenomics, explore NFTBS token's live price!

NFTBS Price Prediction

Want to know where NFTBS might be heading? Our NFTBS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.