NFTmall Price (GEM)
The live price of NFTmall (GEM) today is 0.00597774 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 119.45K USD. GEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NFTmall Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NFTmall price change within the day is -1.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GEM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GEM price information.
During today, the price change of NFTmall to USD was $ -0.00011829465175355.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFTmall to USD was $ +0.0007358024.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFTmall to USD was $ +0.0002101779.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFTmall to USD was $ -0.0003792529583501905.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011829465175355
|-1.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007358024
|+12.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002101779
|+3.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003792529583501905
|-5.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of NFTmall: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.94%
+1.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is NFTmall (GEM)? NFTmall- Pioneers of Multichain GameFi Infrastructure & Phygital NFT Commerce. Introducing a robust multi-chain NFT platform that empowers creativity. It allows NFT creators to have fun while earning. NFTmall is not just a marketplace but a community governed by its utility & governance token GEM. We are a next-gen NFT marketplace & Launchpad for NFT creators, traders, and enthusiasts. Our platform is synergizing Defi and e-commerce to achieve a fully autonomous and royalty-driven marketplace. Bridging NFTs Between Chains NFTmall will also solve the liquidity problem of NFTs / NFT collections minted on chains that lack sufficient liquidity. We will allow the bridging of NFTs across all the chains that NFTmall supports. Screenshot 2022-08-27 at 13.30.50.png Our mission includes bridging the gap between digitized and real-world while allowing real-world use cases for NFTs by introducing revolutionary features like the NFT Materialisation service. Using NFTmall, anyone can mint, list & trade NFTs in a simple & cost-efficient manner. Thanks to its super-efficient smart contracts. NFTmall = Multichain NFT infrastructure provider + Powerful NFT API + NFT materialisation service + Launchpad. Benefits of the platform include but are not limited to, - A super sleek, easy-to-use user interface marketplace & launchpad with beautiful great design. - Reliable, Cost-efficient & Secured. - A universal NFT platform for all. Accommodates everyone according to their needs. Offers "Zero" platform fees to mint NFT and charges only 2% on NFT sell or 1% if GEM is used, which is the cheapest in the space. - Houses famous NFT artists as "Featured Creators" to appreciate creativity. - Offers different NFT auctioning systems (Timed auction & Open to bid). - Has its native token, GEM 💎 with various utility & use-cases throughout the ecosystem, including governance of the platform. - One-of-a-kind platform offers mass NFT materialisation service and delivery worldwide. - One-of-a-kind mobile app, AR & NFT verification app. - Has a robust API "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT). - It aims to offer NFT Fractionalise, lending & borrowing service in the coming days & months. What problem does the product solve? - nftmall.io makes NFT minting super simple and accessible in a few clicks in various blockchain networks! - Houses a wide range of individual NFTs & NFT collections minted on various blockchains. - Users can buy or sell popular NFT collections minted on different chains from one unified NFTmall platform. - NFT creation, NFT collections listing, NFT auctioning, NFT buy or sell, finding NFT collections info, finding famous NFT artists as " Featured Creator", and NFT project fundraising from one universal platform. "Your one-stop-shop" for anything & everything related to NFT. - Bridges the gap between the digital & real world. One-of-a-kind platform offers NFT materialisation services to NFT owners. - Users can project the NFT into any surface on its various materialise forms before ordering through our AR & NFT verification app in real-time, confirming peace of mind & accurate view. - "NFT explorer" (Google of NFT) is a handy tool or guide for NFT traders or newcomers in the NFT space. Users can find info on all individual NFT or NFT collections minted on different chains, including their Rarity information). What positive change should it bring out? - It should introduce the NFT community and allow NFT minting to a high transaction speed, low-cost chains in a secured manner for NFT minting encouraging creativity. - It opens up the door for relatively new chains and creates a broader NFT market by introducing them with NFT streamline, allowing NFT minting and trading. - Bridging the gap between the digital & real world with NFT materialise service creates further use-cases for NFTs and more interest in NFT. - NFTmall empowers creators by providing a cost-efficient, super sleek, reliable, easy to use user interface platform, which should attract and create interest for newcomers in NFT & crypto space in general. - It should make the NFT community and NFT creators more diverse and vibrant. Users can experience a super-fast, reliable, sleek, and easy-to-use user experience platform. nftmall.io makes NFT minting, listing & trading super easy and efficient for NFT creators & traders. What's GEM Tokenomics? Token Info: Symbol: GEM Max Supply: 20 million (Deflationary) Token Distribution: 5% Private Sale 15% Public Sale 5% Exchange Liquidity 2% Liquidity Mining 30% Marketplace Mining 15% Marketing & Educational Program 5% Technical Bounty & Hackathon 5% Strategic Partnerships 8% Team & Advisors 10% Foundational Reserve Investor Pitch Deck: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/hv7mx4savkksnqb7 White Paper: https://nftmall.docsend.com/view/aqitrk9vsfhbahe8 Docs: https://docs.nftmall.io/
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GEM to VND
₫157.3042281
|1 GEM to AUD
A$0.0092057196
|1 GEM to GBP
￡0.004483305
|1 GEM to EUR
€0.0052604112
|1 GEM to USD
$0.00597774
|1 GEM to MYR
RM0.025106508
|1 GEM to TRY
₺0.2305614318
|1 GEM to JPY
¥0.861691221
|1 GEM to RUB
₽0.4942395432
|1 GEM to INR
₹0.5043419238
|1 GEM to IDR
Rp97.9957220256
|1 GEM to KRW
₩8.2565142654
|1 GEM to PHP
₱0.331465683
|1 GEM to EGP
￡E.0.302473644
|1 GEM to BRL
R$0.0339535632
|1 GEM to CAD
C$0.0082492812
|1 GEM to BDT
৳0.728686506
|1 GEM to NGN
₦9.5950498062
|1 GEM to UAH
₴0.248673984
|1 GEM to VES
Bs0.52604112
|1 GEM to PKR
Rs1.6852444608
|1 GEM to KZT
₸3.0956324364
|1 GEM to THB
฿0.1970860878
|1 GEM to TWD
NT$0.1775986554
|1 GEM to AED
د.إ0.0219383058
|1 GEM to CHF
Fr0.0049017468
|1 GEM to HKD
HK$0.046327485
|1 GEM to MAD
.د.م0.0553538724
|1 GEM to MXN
$0.117163704