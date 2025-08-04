Nia Price (NIA)
Nia (NIA) is currently trading at 0.00002066 USD with a market cap of $ 20.65K USD. NIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NIA price information.
During today, the price change of Nia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nia to USD was $ -0.0000202196.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000202196
|-97.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-0.52%
-33.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Nia (NIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NIA to VND
₫0.5436679
|1 NIA to AUD
A$0.0000318164
|1 NIA to GBP
￡0.000015495
|1 NIA to EUR
€0.0000177676
|1 NIA to USD
$0.00002066
|1 NIA to MYR
RM0.0000873918
|1 NIA to TRY
₺0.0008402422
|1 NIA to JPY
¥0.00303702
|1 NIA to ARS
ARS$0.027918891
|1 NIA to RUB
₽0.0016426766
|1 NIA to INR
₹0.0018040312
|1 NIA to IDR
Rp0.3386884704
|1 NIA to KRW
₩0.0285752592
|1 NIA to PHP
₱0.0011867104
|1 NIA to EGP
￡E.0.0009898206
|1 NIA to BRL
R$0.000114663
|1 NIA to CAD
C$0.0000283042
|1 NIA to BDT
৳0.0024940752
|1 NIA to NGN
₦0.031255481
|1 NIA to UAH
₴0.0008526382
|1 NIA to VES
Bs0.00254118
|1 NIA to CLP
$0.0200402
|1 NIA to PKR
Rs0.0057887254
|1 NIA to KZT
₸0.011071694
|1 NIA to THB
฿0.0006706236
|1 NIA to TWD
NT$0.0006164944
|1 NIA to AED
د.إ0.0000758222
|1 NIA to CHF
Fr0.000016528
|1 NIA to HKD
HK$0.0001619744
|1 NIA to MAD
.د.م0.0001867664
|1 NIA to MXN
$0.0003892344
|1 NIA to PLN
zł0.0000760288
|1 NIA to RON
лв0.0000902842
|1 NIA to SEK
kr0.0001991624
|1 NIA to BGN
лв0.0000347088
|1 NIA to HUF
Ft0.0071043542
|1 NIA to CZK
Kč0.0004381986
|1 NIA to KWD
د.ك0.00000625998
|1 NIA to ILS
₪0.0000704506