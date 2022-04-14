NianNian (NIANNIAN) Tokenomics
NianNian (NIANNIAN) Information
📚 Over 80 educational stories have been published on Giggle Academy, the free learning platform founded by “Big Cousin” CZ. These stories are simple, heartwarming, and help children aged 1–12 learn languages, explore the world, and grow with kindness.
🌍 Active in 16+ countries including Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Uganda, and more — across 50+ real-world learning sites such as schools, temples, and underserved communities.
🎨 100 limited-edition NFTs were sold out, raising 8 BNB, with 100% of funds donated to Binance Charity.
🫶 Over $5,000 has already been used for learning materials, community classes, and local support - supporting books, meals, and educational tools for disadvantaged children. 💡 5 projectors have been donated to remote educators. 🐤 And “Cousin CZ” has interacted with the NianNian community over 10 times, affirming the project’s real impact and dedication.
👉 Together, we are building a future where knowledge and kindness become a legacy for generations to come.
NianNian is the only project on BNB Chain truly pioneering in education and charity — and proudly stands as the No.1 contributor of educational stories on Giggle Academy.
NianNian (NIANNIAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NianNian (NIANNIAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NianNian (NIANNIAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NianNian (NIANNIAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NIANNIAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NIANNIAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
