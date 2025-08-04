NianNian Price (NIANNIAN)
NianNian (NIANNIAN) is currently trading at 0.00182632 USD with a market cap of $ 1.74M USD. NIANNIAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the NIANNIAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NIANNIAN price information.
During today, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ +0.00011661.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NianNian to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011661
|+6.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NianNian: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.97%
+6.82%
-20.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
📚 Over 80 educational stories have been published on Giggle Academy, the free learning platform founded by “Big Cousin” CZ. These stories are simple, heartwarming, and help children aged 1–12 learn languages, explore the world, and grow with kindness. 🌍 Active in 16+ countries including Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Uganda, and more — across 50+ real-world learning sites such as schools, temples, and underserved communities. 🎨 100 limited-edition NFTs were sold out, raising 8 BNB, with 100% of funds donated to Binance Charity. 🫶 Over $5,000 has already been used for learning materials, community classes, and local support - supporting books, meals, and educational tools for disadvantaged children. 💡 5 projectors have been donated to remote educators. 🐤 And “Cousin CZ” has interacted with the NianNian community over 10 times, affirming the project’s real impact and dedication. 👉 Together, we are building a future where knowledge and kindness become a legacy for generations to come. NianNian is the only project on BNB Chain truly pioneering in education and charity — and proudly stands as the No.1 contributor of educational stories on Giggle Academy.
