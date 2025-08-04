What is NianNian (NIANNIAN)

📚 Over 80 educational stories have been published on Giggle Academy, the free learning platform founded by “Big Cousin” CZ. These stories are simple, heartwarming, and help children aged 1–12 learn languages, explore the world, and grow with kindness. 🌍 Active in 16+ countries including Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Uganda, and more — across 50+ real-world learning sites such as schools, temples, and underserved communities. 🎨 100 limited-edition NFTs were sold out, raising 8 BNB, with 100% of funds donated to Binance Charity. 🫶 Over $5,000 has already been used for learning materials, community classes, and local support - supporting books, meals, and educational tools for disadvantaged children. 💡 5 projectors have been donated to remote educators. 🐤 And “Cousin CZ” has interacted with the NianNian community over 10 times, affirming the project’s real impact and dedication. 👉 Together, we are building a future where knowledge and kindness become a legacy for generations to come. NianNian is the only project on BNB Chain truly pioneering in education and charity — and proudly stands as the No.1 contributor of educational stories on Giggle Academy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Resource Official Website

NianNian (NIANNIAN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NianNian (NIANNIAN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NIANNIAN token's extensive tokenomics now!