Niconico.ai is an intelligent copilot designed to enhance your experience on the Solana blockchain. By leveraging APIs from DeepSeek, Helius, and Privy, it offers AI-driven assistance for seamless on-chain interactions. Key features include trend analysis, token insights, on-chain execution, price predictions, and comprehensive token analysis. The platform emphasizes simplicity, requiring only an email to get started—no registrations, waitlists, or wallet connections. NICONICO
The native token, NICO, facilitates various functionalities within the ecosystem. As of February 19, 2025, NICO is trading at approximately $0.001546, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.95 million. For more information and updates, visit their official website or follow their Twitter account
Understanding the tokenomics of NICO (NICO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NICO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NICO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
