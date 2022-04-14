Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Information

NikePig ($NIKEPIG) is a community-driven meme coin on the Cardano blockchain, born from a viral tweet by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson about his rescued pet pig, Nike. Initially an abused pig, Nike suffered neglect, even being fed bacon by his former owner. Charles stepped in, adopting him and giving him a loving new home at Hoskinson Ranch, where he has since thrived under attentive care.

This heartwarming rescue story fuels $NIKEPIG’s spirit, making it a beloved symbol of community, resilience, and wholesome degeneracy across the ecosystem.

As one of only three Charles-affiliated tokens, it holds a unique spot in Cardano’s history. Launched fairly with 0% creator allocation, it leverages Cardano’s efficient, low-fee network, ensuring accessibility for everyday users to join the fun and support this inspiring journey.