Nile (NILE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nile (NILE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nile (NILE) Information Decentralized exchange with ve (3,3) Incentives and Concentrated Liquidity Official Website: https://www.nile.build Whitepaper: https://docs.thenile.exchange/ Buy NILE Now!

Nile (NILE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nile (NILE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 403.91K $ 403.91K $ 403.91K Total Supply: $ 15.16M $ 15.16M $ 15.16M Circulating Supply: $ 4.50M $ 4.50M $ 4.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M All-Time High: $ 2.45 $ 2.45 $ 2.45 All-Time Low: $ 0.081386 $ 0.081386 $ 0.081386 Current Price: $ 0.089673 $ 0.089673 $ 0.089673 Learn more about Nile (NILE) price

Nile (NILE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nile (NILE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NILE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NILE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NILE's tokenomics, explore NILE token's live price!

NILE Price Prediction Want to know where NILE might be heading? Our NILE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NILE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!