Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Information

Chiliz and Ninjas in Pyjamas are launching the $DOJO Fan Token on June 24 to bring Web3-powered utility and rewards to NIP fans via The Dojo platform. As part of Chiliz Group, Socios.com, the leading web3 sports app and wallet powered by Chiliz Chain, today announced the upcoming launch of the $DOJO Fan Token in partnership with Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), one of esports’ most iconic organizations. Built on Chiliz Chain and distributed through a fair-launch Fan Token Offering on Socios.com Wallet, $DOJO is set to offer, among other things, fan token-gated experiences, exclusive content access and merchandise opportunities. This milestone follows the Web3 partnership announced in May between Chiliz and NIP. With $DOJO, that vision now comes to life – delivering a dynamic tokenized experience designed to reward passion and empower fans with real influence and access.