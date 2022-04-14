Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER) Information Nitefeeder is Pepe's only pet. Nitefeeder was created by Matt Furie in 2004 and is the only character found in both The Boys Club comic (2006) and The Night Riders comic (2008). It is a memecoin that was created in April, 2024 and then had a community takeover a few days later. The community is building a massive P2P game that is built on Unreal Engine 5. It will be a racing/racing game just like Mario Kart but featuring all the main Boys Club characters. Official Website: https://nitefeeder.life Buy NITEFEEDER Now!

Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.70M $ 1.70M $ 1.70M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER) price

Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nitefeeder (NITEFEEDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NITEFEEDER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NITEFEEDER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NITEFEEDER's tokenomics, explore NITEFEEDER token's live price!

NITEFEEDER Price Prediction Want to know where NITEFEEDER might be heading? Our NITEFEEDER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NITEFEEDER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!