NMKR Price ($NMKR)
The live price of NMKR ($NMKR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. $NMKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NMKR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NMKR price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.89B USD
During today, the price change of NMKR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NMKR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NMKR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NMKR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NMKR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.48%
+0.01%
-4.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"$NMKR is a Cardano native token that bridges the entire NFT-MAKER ecosystem by enabling decentralized utility & governance for all NFT-MAKER products. $NMKR is a utility token that rewards the community for their contributions, verifies NFT projects to help prevent fraud, and enables community-run governance. $NMKR will also be used to mint new NFTs, ensuring that each one is unique and verifiable. About 48% of $NMKR tokens will be available to the community. "
