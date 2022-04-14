Nockchain (NOCK) Information

Nockchain is the first L1 blockchain powered by Zero-Knowledge Proof of Work (ZKPoW). Nodes secure the chain and produce blocks by mining zero-knowledge proofs in a PoW competition. Transactions scale as the network difficulty grows to maintain a high velocity of money without bottlenecking.

$NOCK is the digital asset for the Nock ecosystem. It's scarce hard money secured by zero-knowledge proofs on Nockchain. $NOCK was fair-launched with no pre-mine in May 2025.