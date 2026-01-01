Nomu Price Today

The live Nomu (NOMU) price today is $ 0.00619534, with a 2.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00619534 per NOMU.

Nomu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,903,401, with a circulating supply of 630.00M NOMU. During the last 24 hours, NOMU traded between $ 0.00607594 (low) and $ 0.0066226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00881366, while the all-time low was $ 0.00583552.

In short-term performance, NOMU moved -0.65% in the last hour and +4.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nomu (NOMU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.90M$ 3.90M $ 3.90M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.20M$ 6.20M $ 6.20M Circulation Supply 630.00M 630.00M 630.00M Total Supply 999,999,533.722367 999,999,533.722367 999,999,533.722367

The current Market Cap of Nomu is $ 3.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOMU is 630.00M, with a total supply of 999999533.722367. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.20M.