ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Nomu price today is 0.00619534 USD.NOMU market cap is 3,903,401 USD. Track real-time NOMU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Nomu price today is 0.00619534 USD.NOMU market cap is 3,903,401 USD. Track real-time NOMU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About NOMU

NOMU Price Info

What is NOMU

NOMU Whitepaper

NOMU Official Website

NOMU Tokenomics

NOMU Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nomu Logo

Nomu Price (NOMU)

Unlisted

1 NOMU to USD Live Price:

$0.00619554
$0.00619554$0.00619554
-2.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nomu (NOMU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:28:37 (UTC+8)

Nomu Price Today

The live Nomu (NOMU) price today is $ 0.00619534, with a 2.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOMU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00619534 per NOMU.

Nomu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,903,401, with a circulating supply of 630.00M NOMU. During the last 24 hours, NOMU traded between $ 0.00607594 (low) and $ 0.0066226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00881366, while the all-time low was $ 0.00583552.

In short-term performance, NOMU moved -0.65% in the last hour and +4.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nomu (NOMU) Market Information

$ 3.90M
$ 3.90M$ 3.90M

--
----

$ 6.20M
$ 6.20M$ 6.20M

630.00M
630.00M 630.00M

999,999,533.722367
999,999,533.722367 999,999,533.722367

The current Market Cap of Nomu is $ 3.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOMU is 630.00M, with a total supply of 999999533.722367. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.20M.

Nomu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00607594
$ 0.00607594$ 0.00607594
24H Low
$ 0.0066226
$ 0.0066226$ 0.0066226
24H High

$ 0.00607594
$ 0.00607594$ 0.00607594

$ 0.0066226
$ 0.0066226$ 0.0066226

$ 0.00881366
$ 0.00881366$ 0.00881366

$ 0.00583552
$ 0.00583552$ 0.00583552

-0.65%

-2.29%

+4.94%

+4.94%

Nomu (NOMU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Nomu to USD was $ -0.000145481361150688.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nomu to USD was $ -0.0008659771.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nomu to USD was $ -0.0003063372.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nomu to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000145481361150688-2.29%
30 Days$ -0.0008659771-13.97%
60 Days$ -0.0003063372-4.94%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Nomu

Nomu (NOMU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NOMU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nomu (NOMU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nomu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nomu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NOMU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nomu Price Prediction.

What is Nomu (NOMU)

Nomu is a spend-to-earn marketplace on Solana where users buy products and earn when they sell. Participants receive rewards based on their activity (buying, trading, referring) associated with that product. Brands list items; users can back and transact in them. The model is “reflexive commerce”: marketplace transactions fund the rewards that are later distributed to the participants who contributed to those transactions. It functions as an on-chain launchpad for real-world goods.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nomu (NOMU) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Nomu

What is the live trading price of Nomu today?

The current trading price of Nomu stands at ₹0.559504471942069190000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for NOMU?

NOMU recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Nomu?

In the last 24 hours, Nomu has seen a price movement of -2.29%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Nomu traded in today?

Within the past day, Nomu fluctuated between ₹0.548721394023846290000 and ₹0.59809055126652410000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nomu

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:28:37 (UTC+8)

Nomu (NOMU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Nomu

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05317
$0.05317$0.05317

+431.70%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001742
$0.00000000001742$0.00000000001742

+426.28%

BLEXA

BLEXA

BLE

$0.0000000005304
$0.0000000005304$0.0000000005304

+65.75%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000800
$0.00000000800$0.00000000800

+85.18%

American Airlines

American Airlines

AALON

$15.72
$15.72$15.72

+57.20%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.