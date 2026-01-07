Nomu is a spend-to-earn marketplace on Solana where users buy products and earn when they sell. Participants receive rewards based on their activity (buying, trading, referring) associated with that product. Brands list items; users can back and transact in them. The model is “reflexive commerce”: marketplace transactions fund the rewards that are later distributed to the participants who contributed to those transactions. It functions as an on-chain launchpad for real-world goods.