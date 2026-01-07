What is ALLO

Market Cap: $ 24.08M
Total Supply: $ 785.50M
Circulating Supply: $ 200.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.10M
All-Time High: $ 0.91
All-Time Low: $ 0.1002152757368251
Current Price: $ 0.1201

Allora (ALLO) Information Allora is a self-improving decentralized AI network. Allora enables applications to leverage smarter, more secure AI through a self-improving network of ML models. Official Website: https://www.allora.network Whitepaper: https://research.assets.allora.network/allora.0x10001.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8408D45b61f5823298F19a09B53b7339c0280489

Allora (ALLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Allora (ALLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALLO's tokenomics, explore ALLO token's live price!

How to Buy ALLO Interested in adding Allora (ALLO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ALLO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

Allora (ALLO) Price History Analysing the price history of ALLO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ALLO Price Prediction Want to know where ALLO might be heading? Our ALLO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

