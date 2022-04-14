Noon USN (USN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Noon USN (USN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Noon USN (USN) Information Noon Capital is building a yield-bearing stablecoin called USN, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US Dollar while offering competitive yields. The project aims to provide a stable, interest-bearing asset for users seeking a secure store of value with returns that can potentially outpace inflation. USN generates revenue through a sophisticated basis yield strategy, combining different strategies to ensure consistent returns across various market conditions. Official Website: https://www.noon.capital/

Noon USN (USN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Noon USN (USN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.87M $ 19.87M $ 19.87M Total Supply: $ 19.86M $ 19.86M $ 19.86M Circulating Supply: $ 19.86M $ 19.86M $ 19.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.87M $ 19.87M $ 19.87M All-Time High: $ 1.007 $ 1.007 $ 1.007 All-Time Low: $ 0.988079 $ 0.988079 $ 0.988079 Current Price: $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 Learn more about Noon USN (USN) price

Noon USN (USN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Noon USN (USN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USN's tokenomics, explore USN token's live price!

USN Price Prediction Want to know where USN might be heading? Our USN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

