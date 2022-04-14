Norm (NORM) Tokenomics
Wife, kids, 9-5 grind. Alarm clock blaring at 6am. Same coffee. Same commute. Same boss breathing down his neck. Day after day, life on autopilot. Nothing exciting. Nothing different. Just Norm being… well, Norm.
Until now.
Norm got tired of living inside the simulation. Tired of watching whales pump and dump while the little guy gets scraps. So he did something no one expected. Norm launched $NORM – a coin for normal people. No VC backers, no secret agendas, no false promises of Lambos and private jets. Just Norm, breaking free from the loop, proving even the most “normal” guy can shake up the system.
This isn’t just a token. It’s disruption disguised as ordinary. It’s Norm’s rebellion.
Norm (NORM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Norm (NORM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NORM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NORM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.