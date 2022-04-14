not bitcoin (NOTBTC) Tokenomics

not bitcoin (NOTBTC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into not bitcoin (NOTBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
not bitcoin (NOTBTC) Information

Giving people a second chance to write their own Million Dollar Crypto Invenstment story and have fun doing so with $notbtc. $notbtc team aims to create a "NOT" Meta theme in Solana and help drive back investors in the solana network. We aim to create a community and cult in promoting this meme. The current has no plan on rugging the project and currently making plans on how to reach the dream of a 1 billion MCAP

Official Website:
https://www.notbtc-cto.xyz/

not bitcoin (NOTBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for not bitcoin (NOTBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.86K
Total Supply:
$ 999.82M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.86K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
not bitcoin (NOTBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of not bitcoin (NOTBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NOTBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NOTBTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NOTBTC's tokenomics, explore NOTBTC token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.