NotaStrategy Price Today

The live NotaStrategy (NASTY) price today is $ 0.00002149, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current NASTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002149 per NASTY.

NotaStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 72,697, with a circulating supply of 3.38B NASTY. During the last 24 hours, NASTY traded between $ 0.00002121 (low) and $ 0.00002241 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00005228, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001837.

In short-term performance, NASTY moved +0.96% in the last hour and -0.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NotaStrategy (NASTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.70K$ 72.70K $ 72.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.53K$ 112.53K $ 112.53K Circulation Supply 3.38B 3.38B 3.38B Total Supply 5,235,000,000.0 5,235,000,000.0 5,235,000,000.0

