NotifAi News Price Today

The live NotifAi News (NOTIFAI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOTIFAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOTIFAI.

NotifAi News currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 378,738, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NOTIFAI. During the last 24 hours, NOTIFAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00100082, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOTIFAI moved -1.81% in the last hour and +81.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NotifAi News (NOTIFAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 378.74K$ 378.74K $ 378.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 378.74K$ 378.74K $ 378.74K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

