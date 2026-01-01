Novo Nordisk xStock Price Today

The live Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) price today is $ 57.85, with a 2.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVOX to USD conversion rate is $ 57.85 per NVOX.

Novo Nordisk xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 868,003, with a circulating supply of 15.00K NVOX. During the last 24 hours, NVOX traded between $ 56.63 (low) and $ 59.38 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 60.48, while the all-time low was $ 42.02.

In short-term performance, NVOX moved +1.43% in the last hour and +1.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 868.00K$ 868.00K $ 868.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.33M$ 36.33M $ 36.33M Circulation Supply 15.00K 15.00K 15.00K Total Supply 628,017.2480476686 628,017.2480476686 628,017.2480476686

