Nsure Network (NSURE) Information NSURE is the governance token for the Nsure Network. Nsure Network is a decentralised insurance project that borrows the idea of Lloyd’s of London, a market place to trade insurance risks, where premiums are determined by a Dynamic Pricing Model. In this model, capital supply and demand from the entire platform determines the price jointly, similar to the pricing mechanism in the free market, by having Nsure tokens backing the policies bought. The price is self-adjustable to the movement of supply and demand, subject to the model moderately stabilizing the price change. Official Website: https://nsure.network/ Buy NSURE Now!

Nsure Network (NSURE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nsure Network (NSURE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.24K $ 42.24K $ 42.24K Total Supply: $ 67.53M $ 67.53M $ 67.53M Circulating Supply: $ 23.73M $ 23.73M $ 23.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.21K $ 120.21K $ 120.21K All-Time High: $ 3.42 $ 3.42 $ 3.42 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0017802 $ 0.0017802 $ 0.0017802 Learn more about Nsure Network (NSURE) price

Nsure Network (NSURE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nsure Network (NSURE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NSURE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NSURE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NSURE's tokenomics, explore NSURE token's live price!

