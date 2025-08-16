What is Nuff Respect (NUFR)

Nuff Respect is a cool and friendly digital currency built on Solana. A meme with a difference that will be used for many purposes. Nuff Respect is Jamaican slang used when reflecting a positive commendation for a person, action or item worthy of a supreme accolade. A fist pump is often used and became very popular in the pandemic. Nuff Respect was created to show respect to the world of crypto.

Nuff Respect (NUFR) Resource Official Website

Nuff Respect (NUFR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nuff Respect (NUFR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NUFR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nuff Respect (NUFR) How much is Nuff Respect (NUFR) worth today? The live NUFR price in USD is 0.00011248 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NUFR to USD price? $ 0.00011248 . Check out The current price of NUFR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nuff Respect? The market cap for NUFR is $ 89.98K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NUFR? The circulating supply of NUFR is 799.97M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NUFR? NUFR achieved an ATH price of 0.00011525 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NUFR? NUFR saw an ATL price of 0.0001088 USD . What is the trading volume of NUFR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NUFR is -- USD . Will NUFR go higher this year? NUFR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NUFR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

