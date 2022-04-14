Discover key insights into Nuff Respect (NUFR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Nuff Respect (NUFR) Information

Nuff Respect is a cool and friendly digital currency built on Solana. A meme with a difference that will be used for many purposes.

Nuff Respect is Jamaican slang used when reflecting a positive commendation for a person, action or item worthy of a supreme accolade. A fist pump is often used and became very popular in the pandemic.

Nuff Respect was created to show respect to the world of crypto.