The live Numogram (GNON) price today is $ 0.00018743, with a 4.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current GNON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00018743 per GNON.

Numogram currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 187,432, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GNON. During the last 24 hours, GNON traded between $ 0.00018643 (low) and $ 0.00019538 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.18181, while the all-time low was $ 0.0001778.

In short-term performance, GNON moved -0.21% in the last hour and +1.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Numogram (GNON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 187.43K$ 187.43K $ 187.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 187.43K$ 187.43K $ 187.43K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Numogram is $ 187.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GNON is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 187.43K.