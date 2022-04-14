Nuritopia (NBLU) Information

NURITOPIA is a boundless universe that brings people with similar hobbies and common interests together under its service “FRIENDS & HANGOUTS”. We are developing a platform that fuses the virtual and the real to facilitate the process of authentically forging social connections and offers an opportunity to be rewarded by participating in both real-life and fantastical activities. In NURITOPIA, users will interact through avatars, create and trade own unique contents, all while having fun in the NURITOPIA metaverse. Additional services will be included to shape out an ecosystem with unique characteristics.