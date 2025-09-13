Nyla AI (NYLA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00632961 24H High $ 0.007539 All Time High $ 0.00976394 Lowest Price $ 0.00605648 Price Change (1H) +2.23% Price Change (1D) +10.82% Price Change (7D) -0.62%

Nyla AI (NYLA) real-time price is $0.00718196. Over the past 24 hours, NYLA traded between a low of $ 0.00632961 and a high of $ 0.007539, showing active market volatility. NYLA's all-time high price is $ 0.00976394, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00605648.

In terms of short-term performance, NYLA has changed by +2.23% over the past hour, +10.82% over 24 hours, and -0.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nyla AI (NYLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.14M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.14M Circulation Supply 999.99M Total Supply 999,986,790.43

The current Market Cap of Nyla AI is $ 7.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYLA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999986790.43. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.14M.