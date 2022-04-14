Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nyx by Virtuals (NYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) Information Nyx is the first virtual idol created by Alias Labs with KIRA X (xiaooo404 on Instagram) on the Virtuals Protocol on Solana, powered by decentralized compute and storage from 0G Labs and self-improving AI using the evolveRL framework. This innovative collaboration redefines virtual entertainment by seamlessly blending human artistry with scalable, decentralized intelligence, paving the way for a future where digital idols not only entertain but also actively participate in the creative price. Official Website: https://www.heynyx.xyz/ Buy NYX Now!

Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nyx by Virtuals (NYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 23.02K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.02K
All-Time High: $ 0.0144835
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nyx by Virtuals (NYX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NYX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NYX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NYX's tokenomics, explore NYX token's live price!

