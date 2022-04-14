O3 Swap (O3) Tokenomics
O3 Swap, a proprietary cross-chain aggregation protocol, was designed to achieve more efficient trading pathways using 2 solutions. The first solution is Liquidity Aggregation - aggregating the liquidity source across leading Decentralized Exchanges(DEXs) from mainstream blockchains. Another part is Cross-Chain Exchange - implementing cross-chain protocols that allow DeFi users to freely exchange cross-chain assets with one click within their own wallet.
There are plenty of sources available in the cryptocurrency market, especially with the emerging burst of Layer 2 projects on Ethereum as well as decentralized environments such as chainBinance Smart Chain and Huobi Eco Chain. These chains are independent from each other, the assets of which are not interconvertible. O3 Swap is changing the game in an effort to realize the interconversion of assets from separate chains. At the same time, O3 aggregator provides the best price quote from more than 10 DEXs for users who are seeking for the best price.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of O3 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many O3 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
