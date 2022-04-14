Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) Tokenomics
Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) Information
Inspired by Elon Musk: "If you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine"... Obi PNut Kenobi, for all squirrels. #OPK
Obi PNut Kenobi is the MEME token on the SOL Blockchain Platform. Over 4,000 new $OPK holders and more than 1,000 allies have joined our ranks in the Telegram. We continue to grow and make our voices heard every day. Together we can reach the goal.
Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Obi PNut Kenobi (OPK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPK's tokenomics, explore OPK token's live price!
OPK Price Prediction
Want to know where OPK might be heading? Our OPK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.