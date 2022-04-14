Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Octus Bridge (BRIDGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) Information The DAO-controlled Bridge facilitates fast cross-chain transfers in any direction within a single interface. Official Website: https://octusbridge.io/ Buy BRIDGE Now!

Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Octus Bridge (BRIDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 222.57K $ 222.57K $ 222.57K Total Supply: $ 13.80M $ 13.80M $ 13.80M Circulating Supply: $ 6.36M $ 6.36M $ 6.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 483.25K $ 483.25K $ 483.25K All-Time High: $ 10.52 $ 10.52 $ 10.52 All-Time Low: $ 0.03097209 $ 0.03097209 $ 0.03097209 Current Price: $ 0.03501341 $ 0.03501341 $ 0.03501341 Learn more about Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) price

Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Octus Bridge (BRIDGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRIDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRIDGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRIDGE's tokenomics, explore BRIDGE token's live price!

