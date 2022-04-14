B (B) Tokenomics Discover key insights into B (B), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

B (B) Information The BSC Mascot of Building，B stands for — Build, BNB, Binance. Official Website: https://buildon.online/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x6bdcce4a559076e37755a78ce0c06214e59e4444 Buy B Now!

B (B) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for B (B), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 476.94M $ 476.94M $ 476.94M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.61156 $ 0.61156 $ 0.61156 All-Time Low: $ 0.001494456258922425 $ 0.001494456258922425 $ 0.001494456258922425 Current Price: $ 0.47694 $ 0.47694 $ 0.47694 Learn more about B (B) price

B (B) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of B (B) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of B tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many B tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand B's tokenomics, explore B token's live price!

How to Buy B
Interested in adding B (B) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy B, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

B (B) Price History
Analysing the price history of B helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

B Price Prediction
Want to know where B might be heading? Our B price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

