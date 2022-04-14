OKANE (OKANE) Information

Welcome to the fabulous world of OKANE, where wealth meets wagging tails!

Inspired by the Japanese word for "money," OKANE is more than just a meme coin; it’s a celebration of all things cute, quirky, and oh-so-luxurious.

Meet our charming mascot, a pampered pup with a flair for the extravagant. With his sparkling collar and stylish shades, this adorable canine knows how to live the high life. Whether he’s lounging in a sun-soaked doggy mansion or attending exclusive puppy parties, our little tycoon embodies the spirit of prosperity and joy.