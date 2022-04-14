okbet (OK) Tokenomics
ok bet is the first fully functional Polymarket betting bot built for Telegram, making it easy to bet on real-world events with friends in group chats. Inspired by bots like Bonkbot and PVP, ok bet combines the fun of social betting with the power of decentralized prediction markets. Users earn points by betting, inviting friends, and holding the native $OK token, which also unlocks reduced trading fees and future rewards. Private keys are securely managed via Google Cloud KMS, and we support seamless bridging between Solana and Polygon. A portion of platform fees funds regular $OK buybacks and burns, creating sustainable value. With built-in exposure to Polymarket's point seasons and a focus on rewarding early adopters, ok bet is redefining how prediction markets are experienced. ok bet.
Understanding the tokenomics of okbet (OK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
OK Price Prediction
Want to know where OK might be heading? Our OK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
