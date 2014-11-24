Okcash (OK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Okcash (OK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Okcash (OK) Information OK is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls OK and everyone can take part. Okcash is a decentralized and established hybrid cryptocurrency that started on Nov 24th 2014. OK was mined (PoW-Scrypt) and evolved to be stake-able (PoS-LTSS-Sha256). Okcash is not a security, it never had an ICO, nor any kind of funding rounds. OK is self sustainable and is fully supported by voluntaries (Just like Bitcoin). Official Website: https://okcash.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/okcashpro/okcash-whitepaper Buy OK Now!

Market Cap: $ 234.16K
Total Supply: $ 105.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 89.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 275.11K
All-Time High: $ 0.7685
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00262008

Okcash (OK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Okcash (OK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OK's tokenomics, explore OK token's live price!

