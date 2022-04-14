Olive Cash (OLIVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Olive Cash (OLIVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Information OliveCash is a cross chain Yield Farming project running on Binance Smart Chain Avalanche chain. OliveCash has the goal of fostering AMM, Yeild Farming and DeFi market by facilitating the participation of traditional investors to the Crypto Ecosystem. Expanding the potential market reach requires simple and smooth interfaces as well as easier connections between Fiat and Crypto markets. To increase protocol economical sustainability, we aim at increasing burning fees and defining additional deflationary strategies benefitting holders. Official Website: https://olive.cash/ Buy OLIVE Now!

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Olive Cash (OLIVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.42K $ 27.42K $ 27.42K Total Supply: $ 36.74M $ 36.74M $ 36.74M Circulating Supply: $ 36.25M $ 36.25M $ 36.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.80K $ 27.80K $ 27.80K All-Time High: $ 1.6 $ 1.6 $ 1.6 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00075655 $ 0.00075655 $ 0.00075655 Learn more about Olive Cash (OLIVE) price

Olive Cash (OLIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Olive Cash (OLIVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OLIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OLIVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OLIVE's tokenomics, explore OLIVE token's live price!

