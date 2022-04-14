OliXRP (OLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OliXRP (OLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OliXRP (OLX) Information OLX is a utility token on the XRP Ledger powering a trader-centric ecosystem built around real tools and rewards. It grants access to premium indicators (JMS and MAC), private Discord membership, and special trading features. Alongside OLX, the CFH token allows liquidity providers to earn monthly XRP rewards. Together, OLX and CFH create a sustainable, reward-based environment for serious retail traders using technical tools—not hype. Official Website: https://whop.com/crypto-oli-club/ Buy OLX Now!

OliXRP (OLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OliXRP (OLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 274.81K $ 274.81K $ 274.81K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 5.90M $ 5.90M $ 5.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 465.77K $ 465.77K $ 465.77K All-Time High: $ 0.061488 $ 0.061488 $ 0.061488 All-Time Low: $ 0.03183959 $ 0.03183959 $ 0.03183959 Current Price: $ 0.04657716 $ 0.04657716 $ 0.04657716 Learn more about OliXRP (OLX) price

OliXRP (OLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OliXRP (OLX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OLX's tokenomics, explore OLX token's live price!

