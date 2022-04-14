ONINO (ONI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ONINO (ONI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ONINO (ONI) Information ONINO is an innovative blockchain ecosystem designed to simplify and democratize tokenization. By offering a comprehensive suite of tools and the DAG-based ONINO protocol, ONINO addresses the challenges of complexity, privacy, and usability that have hindered the widespread adoption of blockchain technology. ONINO's mission is to make blockchain and tokenization accessible to businesses of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to leverage blockchain technology for various applications. Official Website: https://www.onino.io/ Whitepaper: https://onino.io/whitepaper

ONINO (ONI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ONINO (ONI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.35M $ 1.35M $ 1.35M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 39.45M $ 39.45M $ 39.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.43M $ 3.43M $ 3.43M All-Time High: $ 0.728541 $ 0.728541 $ 0.728541 All-Time Low: $ 0.01652379 $ 0.01652379 $ 0.01652379 Current Price: $ 0.03430358 $ 0.03430358 $ 0.03430358 Learn more about ONINO (ONI) price

ONINO (ONI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ONINO (ONI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

