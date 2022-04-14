Discover key insights into OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) Information

OnlyUp is the very first bonding curve launchpad for Degens and Ponzi farmers, where token creation, farming, and fair launches come together seamlessly. With built-in bonding curve mechanics and staking incentives, OnlyUp ensures that every token launch is a community-driven experiment in speculative finance.

Farming LPs, printing money, and stacking bags. Degens, it's our turn!

Auto-Staking: All token purchases are automatically staked. This system prevents premature exits by imposing penalties for early selling, allowing only staked tokens to be sold and forfeiting unclaimed farming rewards.