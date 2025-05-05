OnlyUp Token Price (ONLYUP)
The live price of OnlyUp Token (ONLYUP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 416.01 USD. ONLYUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OnlyUp Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OnlyUp Token price change within the day is -2.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 93.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ONLYUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ONLYUP price information.
During today, the price change of OnlyUp Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OnlyUp Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OnlyUp Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OnlyUp Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OnlyUp Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.49%
+11.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OnlyUp is the very first bonding curve launchpad for Degens and Ponzi farmers, where token creation, farming, and fair launches come together seamlessly. With built-in bonding curve mechanics and staking incentives, OnlyUp ensures that every token launch is a community-driven experiment in speculative finance. Farming LPs, printing money, and stacking bags. Degens, it's our turn! Auto-Staking: All token purchases are automatically staked. This system prevents premature exits by imposing penalties for early selling, allowing only staked tokens to be sold and forfeiting unclaimed farming rewards.
