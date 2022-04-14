OPTA Global (OPTA) Tokenomics
OPTA Global (OPTA) Information
OPTA Global is developing a portfolio app that will combine crypto wallets with traditional finance. Users will be able to keep track of all of their finances both cypto and traditional all in one platform. Phase-2 will bring a trading bot to the application which will use A.I technology to answer users questions about trading strategies. This bot will eventually be upgraded to trade on the users behalf in accordance with parameters they set and their risk tolerance. Phase-3 will see the project branching out into investment and financial lending.
OPTA Global (OPTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OPTA Global (OPTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OPTA Global (OPTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OPTA Global (OPTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPTA's tokenomics, explore OPTA token's live price!
OPTA Price Prediction
Want to know where OPTA might be heading? Our OPTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.