OPTA Global (OPTA) Information

OPTA Global is developing a portfolio app that will combine crypto wallets with traditional finance. Users will be able to keep track of all of their finances both cypto and traditional all in one platform. Phase-2 will bring a trading bot to the application which will use A.I technology to answer users questions about trading strategies. This bot will eventually be upgraded to trade on the users behalf in accordance with parameters they set and their risk tolerance. Phase-3 will see the project branching out into investment and financial lending.