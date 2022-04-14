Optimus (OPTCM) Tokenomics
Optimus (OPTCM) Information
Optimus is a crypto ecosystem designed to be an optimal environment for crypto users and projects, by providing them automated tools and helping them connect and invest in a safer way.
Optimus has a cross-chain, semi automatic, 2 way vesting launchpad backed by smart contracts. Project's funds and investors tokens are locked in smart contract, and are distributed at the predetermined milestones, based on investor majority voting.
Optimus has a dynamic allocation system meant to reward good investor behavior by giving Hodlers higher allocations, thus further protecting both the project raising funds and the investors investing in it.
Optimus (OPTCM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Optimus (OPTCM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Optimus (OPTCM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Optimus (OPTCM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPTCM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPTCM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPTCM's tokenomics, explore OPTCM token's live price!
OPTCM Price Prediction
Want to know where OPTCM might be heading? Our OPTCM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.