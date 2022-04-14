Optimus (OPTCM) Information

Optimus is a crypto ecosystem designed to be an optimal environment for crypto users and projects, by providing them automated tools and helping them connect and invest in a safer way.

Optimus has a cross-chain, semi automatic, 2 way vesting launchpad backed by smart contracts. Project's funds and investors tokens are locked in smart contract, and are distributed at the predetermined milestones, based on investor majority voting.

Optimus has a dynamic allocation system meant to reward good investor behavior by giving Hodlers higher allocations, thus further protecting both the project raising funds and the investors investing in it.