Oracle xStock (ORCLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 272.12 $ 272.12 $ 272.12 24H Low $ 289.34 $ 289.34 $ 289.34 24H High 24H Low $ 272.12$ 272.12 $ 272.12 24H High $ 289.34$ 289.34 $ 289.34 All Time High $ 341.33$ 341.33 $ 341.33 Lowest Price $ 267.23$ 267.23 $ 267.23 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -3.11% Price Change (7D) -5.09% Price Change (7D) -5.09%

Oracle xStock (ORCLX) real-time price is $280.33. Over the past 24 hours, ORCLX traded between a low of $ 272.12 and a high of $ 289.34, showing active market volatility. ORCLX's all-time high price is $ 341.33, while its all-time low price is $ 267.23.

In terms of short-term performance, ORCLX has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -3.11% over 24 hours, and -5.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Oracle xStock (ORCLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.19M$ 8.19M $ 8.19M Circulation Supply 3.75K 3.75K 3.75K Total Supply 29,218.014859462 29,218.014859462 29,218.014859462

The current Market Cap of Oracle xStock is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORCLX is 3.75K, with a total supply of 29218.014859462. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.19M.