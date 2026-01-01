Ordiswap Price Today

The live Ordiswap (ORDS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ORDS.

Ordiswap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 161,334, with a circulating supply of 708.70M ORDS. During the last 24 hours, ORDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.277433, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ORDS moved +0.66% in the last hour and -2.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ordiswap (ORDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 161.33K$ 161.33K $ 161.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 227.65K$ 227.65K $ 227.65K Circulation Supply 708.70M 708.70M 708.70M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ordiswap is $ 161.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORDS is 708.70M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 227.65K.