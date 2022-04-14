Otherworld (OWN) Tokenomics
Otherworld is an IP and content-powered social ecosystem powered by the OWN Protocol, a decentralized social graph and framework for Web3 social applications. The OWN protocol supports features that are common and familiar in existing major social applications, so that users can easily onboard and start enjoying the benefits of decentralized social and digital asset ownership.
Otherworld owns IP usage rights for numerous blue chip entertainment IPs, and intends on developing a decentralized content universe using these IPs.
Through partnerships with leading creators and entertainment companies, Otherworld will provide compelling stories and experiences, from thrilling webcomics to dynamic music experiences, Otherworld's content offers a blend of entertainment and community engagement.
By incorporating this exclusive content into its decentralized social platform, Otherworld seamlessly merges social engagement with immersive storytelling, setting a new benchmark for content-driven social ecosystems.
The first of many in-house content is Solo Leveling: Unlimited, an interactive NFT collecting experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Otherworld (OWN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OWN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OWN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
