Otto AI is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify user interaction with DeFi and Crypto. The project aims to address significant barriers to DeFi adoption, such as overwhelming complexity and a fragmented user experience. It functions as a dual-pronged ecosystem.
The first component is the Otto AI Co-Pilot, a consumer-facing web platform that allows users to execute complex tasks using simple, natural language commands. Its capabilities include portfolio analysis, automated airdrop farming, simplified token swaps, and cross-chain bridging.
The second component is the Otto AI Agent Swarm, an ecosystem of specialized AI agents built for the Virtuals Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) and x402, networks that allows AI agents to transact securely with each other. These agents provide services like market analysis and news intelligence, and are designed to be hired by other dApps or accessed by end-users through intermediary AI agents like @Butler_Agent or directly in their browsers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Otto AI (OTTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OTTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OTTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
