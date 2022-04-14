Otto ($OTTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Otto ($OTTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Otto ($OTTO) Information The $OTTO token powers Otto, Hybrid’s first autonomous AI agent, providing real-time crypto insights powered by Hybrid’s unified data API. Otto is Hybrid’s first autonomous AI agent, powered by the $OTTO token, providing real-time crypto insights, interactive features, and humor-packed engagement. Otto uses Hybrid's Unified Data API for actionable market data and the Eliza framework for conversational capabilities. The $OTTO token fuels this ecosystem, granting access to Otto’s chatbot and serving as the backbone for Hybrid’s Initial Agent Offering (IAO) platform. With its innovative integration of AI and blockchain, Otto represents the next frontier in autonomous agents. Official Website: https://www.onchainotto.ai/ Buy $OTTO Now!

Otto ($OTTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Otto ($OTTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 57.58K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 57.58K All-Time High: $ 0.00911859 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Otto ($OTTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Otto ($OTTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $OTTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $OTTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $OTTO's tokenomics, explore $OTTO token's live price!

