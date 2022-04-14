OUTLAW Crypto Games (OUTLAW) Information

What is Outlaw GameFi?

Mini-Game Platform: Outlaw is positioned as the first mini-game platform on Jupiter Studio, focusing on fun, skill-based, family-friendly games.

GameFi Model: It combines gaming with decentralized finance — classic GameFi. That means players don’t just play for entertainment; gameplay feeds into a token economy.

Profit Sharing: The unique hook is that profits from the mini-games flow directly back to $OUTLAW holders. So as games get played and generate revenue, token holders benefit.

Narrative Fit: GameFi is already seen as a strong narrative in the broader crypto cycle, and Outlaw taps into that sector while adding its own twist with mini-games and profit distribution. Platform First mini-game platform on Jupiter Studio Games Skill-based, family-friendly mini-games Ecosystem Built on GameFi principles (play-to-earn, token utility) Value Model Mini-game profits go back to $OUTLAW holders