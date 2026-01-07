What is OVER

Overtime (OVER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Overtime (OVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Overtime (OVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Overtime (OVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.40M $ 16.40M $ 16.40M Total Supply: $ 61.22M $ 61.22M $ 61.22M Circulating Supply: $ 61.22M $ 61.22M $ 61.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.40M $ 16.40M $ 16.40M All-Time High: $ 0.369086 $ 0.369086 $ 0.369086 All-Time Low: $ 0.095069 $ 0.095069 $ 0.095069 Current Price: $ 0.268896 $ 0.268896 $ 0.268896 Learn more about Overtime (OVER) price Buy OVER Now!

Overtime (OVER) Information Overtime is a fully decentralized, onchain sportsbook ecosystem. It utilizes a Pool-vs-Peer liquidity layer supported by a proprietary Automated Market Maker (AMM) that continuously provides pricing and deep liquidity. Launched in 2021, the non-custodial platform offers transparent, permissionless sports prediction markets. All transactions are secured via immutable smart contracts and reputable decentralized oracle networks, ensuring trustless operation without a central authority. Official Website: https://www.overtime.io Whitepaper: https://docs.overtimemarkets.xyz/

Overtime (OVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Overtime (OVER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OVER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OVER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OVER's tokenomics, explore OVER token's live price!

OVER Price Prediction Want to know where OVER might be heading? Our OVER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OVER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!