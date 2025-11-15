Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics
Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ozapay (OZA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Ozapay (OZA) Information
OZAPAY is a hybrid payment application that bridges the fiat and crypto worlds through self-custody. It enables users to pay, receive, and exchange in euro, dollar, pound sterling, or cryptocurrencies via NFC or QR code, without the need for a payment terminal. The ecosystem includes both virtual and physical Mastercard cards, a cashback system in OZA tokens provided by merchants, and a partner network offering up to 70% discounts. The OZA token is at the core of the model, serving as both a reward mechanism and a transactional asset. The project’s purpose is to deliver a sovereign, simple alternative to traditional banking while complying with regulatory standards (KYC/KYB/AML).
Ozapay (OZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ozapay (OZA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
